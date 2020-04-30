A spokesman for American Healthcare, the parent company of Heritage Hall, confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnoses for some of its residents at the Nassawadox facility.

Jennifer Eddy said the facility is working with the Eastern Shore Health District which, keeping in line with Virginia guidelines, has brought in members of the National Guard to administer testing.

“What we are finding is that asymptomatic cases are much more prevalent than we originally thought,” said Eddy. “So now we are working to gather as much information as possible through testing to get a clearer picture of where we stand.”

While she was not able to give exactly numbers of positives in the facility, she did confirm residents and potentially some staff had tested positive. The facility is working with the Eastern Shore Health District to identify additional methods for slowing the spread.

Heritage Hall has been in contact with the family of residents to keep them informed of the situtation.

“We really have a phenomenal staff that is doing their best to keep the residents safe and comfortable,” said Eddy. “They have been doing their best to try and keep the facility as clean as possible. This is just an unfortunate situation we are all having to deal with right now.”

