Henriques Officially Charged with Murdering Mother, Girlfriend in Northampton Shooting Cases

A Nassawadox man already being held without bond in connection with a series of July 13 shootings has been charged with murdering his mother and girlfriend and attempting to kill another victim.

Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. said Trevor Henriques, 45, was arrested July 30 on four additional charges stemming from incidents in Nassawadox, Hare Valley and Birdsnest.

Henriques is accused of willfully, deliberately and with premeditation killing his mother, Kathy Henriques, and his girlfriend, Rebecca Knox. The second murder charge alleges Knox was killed as part of the same act or transaction.

He also is charged with attempting to willfully, deliberately and with premeditation kill Bernard Williams and with using, attempting to use or displaying a firearm in a threatening manner while committing or attempting to commit murder.

Henriques remains in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail without bond.

The new charges follow several counts filed earlier in the investigation. Henriques previously was charged with the attempted premeditated murders of Northampton County Deputies A. Gaskins and J. Smith, the attempted second-degree murders of Edward and Caitlyn Rowley, and possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a violent felony.

The shootings began shortly before 5 a.m. July 13 when deputies responded to a home on Randall Circle in the Nassawadox area. Court records allege Henriques was outside the residence with a rifle-style firearm and fired at two occupied patrol vehicles. A rifle round struck Gaskins’ ballistic vest, but the deputy was not physically injured.

Knox, 37, was found suffering from gunshot wounds near the entrance of the home. She was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, where she died.

Authorities later responded to Parallel Road in the Birdsnest area, where Henriques allegedly fired at two residences and law-enforcement officers. Edward and Caitlyn Rowley and Williams were wounded during the incidents. Henriques was struck by gunfire as officers took him into custody and was hospitalized before being transferred to the regional jail.

Caitlyn Rowley later described the attack, saying she, her husband and their three children were inside their home when the gunfire began. She said the house was severely damaged and that her family faces a lengthy physical, emotional and financial recovery.

Authorities also connected Henriques to the death of his 70-year-old mother, who was found with gunshot wounds at her home in the Nassawadox area.

She was initially identified in official reports as Katrina Henriques and later as Kathy Henriques. Funeral services will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Cornish-McCaskill Celebration of Life Center in Exmore. Arrangements are being handled by Cornish Funeral Home.

The Sheriff’s Office said the circumstances surrounding the shootings remain under investigation. A motive has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-678-0458 or submit a tip through the Tip411 application.