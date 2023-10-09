Helicopter Will Inspect Transmission Lines for the Next Two Weeks

October 9, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines

Helicopter  Transmission Lines  Inspections Began Monday

 

A contractor for Old Dominion Electric Cooperative began conducting inspections of the transmission lines in the local area  Monday.

These are planned inspections that will involve a slow-moving helicopter flying over the transmission lines. The inspections should not affect electrical service and will take place over the next two weeks, weather permitting.

The inspections will cover transmission lines from Oak Hall to Chincoteague, Oak Hall to Tasley and Tasley to Exmore.

 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

October 9, 2023, 3:34 pm
Sunny
WSW
Sunny
64°F
9 mph
real feel: 62°F
current pressure: 1011 mb
humidity: 49%
wind speed: 9 mph WSW
Windgusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 3.06
sunrise: 7:05 am
sunset: 6:34 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up