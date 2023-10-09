Helicopter Will Inspect Transmission Lines for the Next Two Weeks

Helicopter Transmission Lines Inspections Began Monday

A contractor for Old Dominion Electric Cooperative began conducting inspections of the transmission lines in the local area Monday.

These are planned inspections that will involve a slow-moving helicopter flying over the transmission lines. The inspections should not affect electrical service and will take place over the next two weeks, weather permitting.

The inspections will cover transmission lines from Oak Hall to Chincoteague, Oak Hall to Tasley and Tasley to Exmore.