The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and the Chincoteague Causeway are closed to all traffic Thursday morning as the Thanksgiving storm brings damaging winds, power outages and rising tides to Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

At East Point, sustained winds were reported at 38 mph, with gusts reaching 55 mph. ANEC reported 70 outages affecting 2,901 customers as of 5:30 a.m., with major outages on Tangier and in lower Northampton County. Those numbers could change quickly.

ANEC is aware of the outages, but strong winds could delay repairs until crews can work safely.

The strongest winds and heaviest rain are expected to begin easing around noon into early afternoon. That improvement will not end the flooding threat, which continues through additional high tides.

Chincoteague ordered residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate Wednesday night.

Strong east-northeast winds are pushing water toward seaside communities, where high tide is expected around 9:30 a.m., depending on location. The National Weather Service continues to forecast potentially historic water levels at Wachapreague, where the tide could exceed the station’s previous recorded maximum. No record has been confirmed in the information available for this report.

Bayside flooding is expected to be generally moderate, but roads in areas that routinely flood could become impassable. Bayside high tides range from approximately 10 a.m. near Cape Charles to 1–2 p.m. farther north.

Low-lying areas on both sides of the Shore could experience significant flooding around high tide. Motorists should never drive through flooded roads.

The Coastal Flood Warning for Accomack and Northampton counties continues until 5 a.m. Friday. Additional flooding remains possible along the bayside as winds shift later in the storm.

The High Wind Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday, and the Flood Watch continues until 4 p.m. Regional storm-total rainfall projections remain at two to five inches, with localized amounts near six inches possible. Those totals include rain already received.

A low-end risk of a brief tornado also remains near the Bay and coast around midday and during the afternoon, depending on whether additional thunderstorms develop.

Conditions on the water remain exceptionally dangerous. Storm Warnings continue through the afternoon on the Bay and into the evening on Atlantic waters off the Shore. Dangerous seas and gusty southwest winds could persist after the main rain moves north.

If a power outage takes WESR off the air, the station will attempt to continue providing updates at ShoreDailyNews.com.