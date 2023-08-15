Heavy Weather Hits Upper Shore Monday Evening

August 14, 2023
A thunder storm that had a possible tornado threatened Tangier Island Monday night. It was reported that radar showed a potential tornado headed toward Tangier Island at 5:50 pm. One report stated that a pair of water spouts were spotted in the Chesapeake Bay. According to Denny Crockett, Tangier was spared any damage as the storms moved toward the mainland and affected northern Accomack County. No major damage was reported. The Eastern Shore is in line for more thunderstorm activity as storms are expected to move through the area after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Be prepared for more storm activity and boaters should stay close to shore this afternoon.