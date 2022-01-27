…GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT…Northwest winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft possible for the Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel from late Friday night through late Saturday night.

Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.