Heavy Rains Flood Low Lying Roads

March 6, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Heavy rain has added to standing water from earlier in the week and caused flooding on many back roads on the Eastern Shore.   Approximately 1.8 inches of rain has fallen at the Melfa airport since 7 a.m. Wednesday.  The forecast is calling for additional accumulation of around a quarter of an inch before this system moves out tonight.  Several roads are flooded and drivers are advised to use extreme caution when driving through standing water.  Several community events have been cancelled for the evening including bingo at the Painter Vol. Fire Company and the Riverside Shore Health Hospice Grief Support Group will be  cancelling their meeting tonight at Tasley Fire House.

The forecast calls for scattered showers through Thursday morning but another rain event for Saturday.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 6, 2024, 3:03 pm
Moderate rain
S
Moderate rain
57°F
18 mph
Apparent: 57°F
Pressure: 1009 mb
Humidity: 96%
Winds: 18 mph S
Windgusts: 31 mph
UV-Index: 0.18
Sunrise: 6:26 am
Sunset: 6:01 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber