Heavy Rains Flood Low Lying Roads

Heavy rain has added to standing water from earlier in the week and caused flooding on many back roads on the Eastern Shore. Approximately 1.8 inches of rain has fallen at the Melfa airport since 7 a.m. Wednesday. The forecast is calling for additional accumulation of around a quarter of an inch before this system moves out tonight. Several roads are flooded and drivers are advised to use extreme caution when driving through standing water. Several community events have been cancelled for the evening including bingo at the Painter Vol. Fire Company and the Riverside Shore Health Hospice Grief Support Group will be cancelling their meeting tonight at Tasley Fire House.

The forecast calls for scattered showers through Thursday morning but another rain event for Saturday.