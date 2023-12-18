Heavy rains create road closures

December 18, 2023
Bennett Street Parksley

The heavy rains have created issues on Eastern Shore Roads.

According to VDOT, Green Hill Road in New Church is closed from Rt. 13 to Holland Road due to high water.

Also, there have been reports of a collapsed section of Staunton Street on the corner of Bennett Street in Parksley(pictured above courtesy of Cara Burton). According to Burton, Parksley Fire and EMS responded within three minutes and VDOT is now on scene.

As of 9:00 AM, the speed on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel is 45 MPH.

