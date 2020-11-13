The Eastern Shore experienced heavy rains which resulted in flooded streets and several accidents Thursday. 5.75 inches of rain fell in Townsend, the central Shore had a little over 3 inches and Northern Accomack County received just over 2 and a half inches.

Many roads were reported flooded and impassable.

An accident on Rt 13 north of Zion Church Thursday morning resulted in traffic being held up in the southbound lane while the scene was cleared. A box truck overturned causing the accident.

The heaviest of the rains moved offshore at approximately 2 p.m. The flash flood advisory expired at 2:45 pm and the flash flood watch expired at 6 p.m.

There could be a few stray showers Friday morning, but the forecast calls for gradual clearing and sunny, but cooler weekend.

