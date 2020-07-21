It is still going to be hot today but not quite as hot as Monday. There is a heat advisory in effect from noon until 9 p.m. High temperatures today will range between 89 and 94 degrees with heat a heat index between 99 and 105 this afternoon. But there could be some relief in the form of some showers this afternoon and over night. There is a 30% chance of showers this evening but a 40% chances by Wednesday night.

Still you should limit outdoor activity to the early morning or early evening hours. Make sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. Make sure your pets and animals have plenty of fresh water and shade. Check on your elderly family members and friends to make sure they are ok.

Hopefully at some point this week most of the very dry areas in both counties will get some much needed rain.

.