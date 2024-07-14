Heat Advisory issued for Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Accomack and Northampton Counties for Monday, from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM.

High temperatures Monday could reach as high as 95 degrees, with a heat index as high at 106 inland on the Shore. The highest heat indices are expected from late morning through early evening.

Authorities with the National Weather Service are encouraging residents working outdoors to take frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas and drink plenty of water. Check up on neighbors, particularly the elderly who live alone and be mindful of pets.

The heat will persist through midweek, leading to an increased threat for heat related illnesses as the heat builds.