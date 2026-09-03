Heat advisory in effect today for Eastern Shore

A Heat Advisory is in effect today for Accomack and Northampton counties, with dangerous heat and humidity expected across the Eastern Shore.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield says the advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Heat index values are expected to reach 105 to 108 degrees.

The advisory covers much of southeast Maryland and eastern and southeastern Virginia, including Accomack and Northampton counties, Chincoteague, Wallops Island, Melfa, Exmore, Cape Charles, Kiptopeke and Fisherman Island.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could lead to heat-related illnesses, especially for people spending extended periods outdoors.

Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, spend time in air-conditioned spaces when possible, stay out of direct sun and check on relatives and neighbors.

Anyone working or exercising outside should take frequent breaks and watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.