Heart to Heart Day at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital was rescheduled and will be held Friday. The event gets underway at 8:00 a.m with free screenings and continues with lectures on heart health news Dr.Lloyd J. Kellam III. Advance directives and Medication safety. The event is free but due to limited capacity, reservations must be made in advance. Call 302-2297 for reservations as soon as possible.

