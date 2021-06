UPDATED 1:00 PM: The Chesapeake Bridge Tunnel is now open after a morning accident in the Chesapeake Tunnel closed the span while emergency responders cleared the scene.

Around 11:20 a.m. a head-on collision involving three vehicles occurred in the Chesapeake Tunnel. The vehicles involved included an SUV, a minivan and a sedan.

Two victims have been transported by Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue to hospitals in Virginia Beach. Other minor injuries were treated at the scene.

