Hazardous Weather Expected Tuesday

January 8, 2024
The Eastern Shore is headed for another shot of stormy weather starting Tuesday afternoon. High winds and heavy rains are scheduled to arrive late Tuesday and last into Wednesday morning.  Before it is over, the Eastern Shore will experience high winds and  between one and a half and two and a half inches.

The National Weather Service at Wakefield has issued a high wind warning for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.  The watch includes Somerset and Worcester counties in Maryland and Accomack, Northampton and Matthews Counties in Virginia. Winds of 30 to 40 mph. are expected with possible gusts to 60 mph.  Expect some downed trees and branches and power outages.

There is also a Coastal Flood Warning until Wednesday January 10 at 7 PM, a High Wind Warning until Wednesday Jan. 10 at 4 a.m., a Flood Watch until Wednesday January 10 at 4 a.m. and a High Surf Advisory until Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

A strong low pressure will lift from the mid-south across the Ohio Valley Tuesday into Wednesday. This will produce increasingly strong, gusty winds across the outlook area Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.  Heavy rain is expected with preliminary forecasts flooding is expected  to occur during the high tide cycles late Tuesday  during the high tide cycles in the Chesapeake Bay resulting in mild to moderate flooding in low lying areas.

We will update the forecasts as they occur over the next 36 hours

