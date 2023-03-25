March article submitted by Karrie Phillips, BSW and Substance Abuse Prevention Specialist for Eastern Shore Community Services Board.

The LGBTQIA+ community means something different for everyone. It is ever evolving and changing so understanding the basics not only allows us to be more aware, but allows us to be better equipped to extend a hand to more of our friends and neighbors. LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and other associated communities. Sex is a medically designated categorization of people at birth based on their chromosomal make up. Gender identity is the way in which one person identifies themselves that may or may not match their medically designated sex. Sexual orientation is an emotional, romantic, sexual or affectional attraction or non-attraction to other people. (Drake University)

Now that we have stated the basics, let’s all think back to when we were growing up and our parents always told us to “be ourselves”. There is no one out there like us, so why be anything other than your most authentic you? Truly “being yourself” is hard on any young adult and human being in general as societal influence is constantly telling youth who and how to be. Now imagine that being yourself made you twice as likely to experience a mental health condition. Or twice as likely to experience feelings of hopelessness, depression, or thoughts of suicide. (LGBTQI.NAMI).

This is what LGBTQIA+ youth face every day just trying to be themselves. Judgements are passed on them while they are simply trying to live life, shop for groceries, or enjoy a dinner out with friends. The LGBTQIA+ community is one of the most largely targeted by perpetrators of hate crime in the United States. They have to be courageous just to be themselves. They have to be brave just to go out and do some of the things that heterosexual people do all the time without a second thought. As individuals who want to be the difference, we can all start by being kind. Not passing judgement on others, being nice to those who look or

act differently than you do, advocating for fair treatment of all people are just some of the ways that we can spread kindness to all human beings. At the end of the day, regardless of sex, orientation, gender identity, or sexuality, we are all humans and deserve to be treated with respect and kindness.

LGBTQIA+ and allied youth ages 13-18 on the ESVA can find support by attending SAFE groups. This is a non-disclosed safe space, where LGBTQIA+ and allied youth can come together to share experiences, be empowered, and receive resources that are available to them. For more information please email Jon Bulin at [email protected].

For more resources and information for LGBTQIA+ youth please visit www.thetrevorproject.org. This resource offers 24 hour free information and support counseling all online.

The Eastern Shore Community Services Board offers mental health counseling, additional resources, and support for anyone struggling with mental health issues. Please visit our webpage at ESCSB.org to learn more.