Hart commends local first responders for their work during blizzard

March 20, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
WESR Magnolia

Accomack County officials say last month’s blizzard was highly localized but still caused significant disruption across the area.

Speaking to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, Supervisor Donald Hart reported that county leaders requested assistance from the state, but no aid was provided. As a result, local officials made the decision to declare a state of emergency.

At the height of the storm, around 10,000 customers were without power—some for up to three days. Crews from neighboring power companies were brought in to help restore electricity, while additional Virginia Department of Transportation teams worked to clear roads.

Hart praised the efforts of local emergency responders, including the Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, area fire departments, and town governments, along with many residents who volunteered to help.

To support those without heat, Nandua and Arcadia schools were opened as warming centers.

Hart emphasized the importance of maintaining a “rainy day” fund to better prepare for future emergencies. He also noted that the Eastern Shore often has to rely on its own resources during severe weather events.

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Local Weather

March 20, 2026, 5:20 am
Clear sky
SSW
Clear sky
32°F
4 mph
Apparent: 28°F
Pressure: 1022 mb
Humidity: 93%
Winds: 4 mph SSW
Windgusts: 38 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:06 am
Sunset: 7:14 pm
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