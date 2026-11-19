Longtime Accomack County Supervisor Donald Hart will not seek reelection in 2027, bringing an end to a career on the Board of Supervisors that spans nearly five decades.

Hart first joined the Board in 1979, when he was just 23 years old. By the end of his current term, he will have served District 8 and Accomack County for 48 years.

Hart told fellow supervisors that he has some things he wants to do and believes it’s time for someone else to represent the district. He also expressed hope that another District 8 resident will step forward and provide leadership.

Hart’s announcement brought tributes from fellow board members.

Supervisor Robert Crockett recalled that when he served as sheriff, Hart was always supportive when additional funding was needed.

Vice Chair Vanessa Johnson and Supervisor Parks also thanked Hart for his many years of service.

Board Chairwoman Renita Major said Hart’s departure will be difficult, adding, quote, “Not having Donald on the board is going to be difficult.”

Hart’s decision marks the end of an extraordinary 48-year tenure in Accomack County government.