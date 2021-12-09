According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 4, 2021 at approximately 12:37 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of gunshot victim in the 29000 block of Lankford Highway in Melfa, Virginia.

While deputies were enroute to this location they were notified that the victim was being transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and that the suspect was possibly armed with the victim.

Upon deputies arrival at RSMH they observed a 23 year old female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The female was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

An investigation into this incident has led to warrants being obtained for Jaylon Calvin Harmon, 22, of Exmore, Virginia for Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Child Abuse/Neglect, and Reckless Handling of a Firearm Causing Serious Injury. Harmon is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bond denied. No other suspects are being sought for this incident.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onley Police Department.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

