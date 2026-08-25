Hampton Roads Workforce Council Expands Services to ESCC

By Linda Cicoira

The Eastern Shore Community College campus in Melfa became the newest Virginia Career Works Center in the Hampton Roads Workforce Council area on Monday, marking the organization’s commitment to expanding services to the local business community and to job seekers.

The center is the seventh of its kind and was made possible by the council in partnership with Virginia Works, the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, and the college.

The grand opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting, refreshments, tours of the facility, and words of wisdom from ESCC President Dr. Daryl Minus, Commissioner of Virginia Works Nicole Overly, and President and CEO of Hampton Roads Workforce Council Shawn Avery.

Virginia Career Works connects job seekers with employers through its training providers and a network of professionals. Services include one-on-one career counseling, skills training, and job preparation.

Photo provided by ESCC