By Linda Cicoira

A Hampton Roads man will spend 10 years in prison for offenses he committed on the Eastern Shore.

Jess Ryan Martin of Norfolk was sentenced Tuesday in Northampton Circuit Court to 15 years in the state penitentiary for a third or subsequent conviction of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug. Five years of that term was suspended.

Martin was also given a year for driving with a revoked or suspended driver’s license and another year for failure to appear. The terms were set to run concurrently. The incidents occurred in 2019.

In another case, Shakir Ricketts, of Water’s Edge Dr. in Newport News, was sentenced to a total of six years for November 2021 crimes.

Ricketts was sentenced to three years with all but six months suspended for eluding police by driving 20 mph over the speed limit. He was given the same sentence for abuse and neglect of a child. The terms were to run consecutively, giving Ricketts a year to serve.

