Hampton Roads Community Foundation Scholarships available for Shore students

The Hampton Roads Community Foundation is reminding students on the Eastern Shore they have scholarships available.

Offering nine different scholarships for degrees including but not limited to journalism, architecture, public service or horticulture, and one, the S&C Gagliardi Scholarship, is reserved for a graduate of an Accomack County Public School.

Since 1950 charitable people have established more than 90 scholarship endowments. As a result, the Hampton Roads Community Foundation is southeastern Virginia’s largest scholarship provider, awarding more than $22 million since 1950 to approximately 4,550 students – most of them for four years of study. For the 2023-24 school year alone, we provided over $1.6 million to help 443 students go to college.

In 2023, the Hampton Roads Foundation awarded over $1.6 million in scholarships to 443 students attending about 83 colleges and universities during the 2023-24 academic year. View our infographic to learn where these students are attending school, what degrees they’re seeking and the schools receiving significant foundation scholarship aid.

Registration is open now. Applicants must apply before March 1.

