Hallwood town councilman arrested for sex offenses

Seventy-five-year-old Hallwood Councilman John W. Smith, known for previously living in a big purple bus in the middle of town, running against a state politician and then dropping out of the contest, and successfully getting town coffers to pay for him to go to the dentist, was recently arrested for alleged sex offenses.

Smith was indicted by a Northampton Grand Jury in sealed indictments on Nov. 13. Quiet indictments become public once the accused is arrested. Accomack authorities took him into custody on Dec. 6.

Northampton Sheriff David Doughty said Wednesday that his officers picked Smith up from the Accomack Jail on Tuesday. They took him to the Eastern Shore Regional Jail in Eastville where he is being held without bond.

Smith was indicted on counts of sodomy of a helpless victim, object sexual penetration, and abduction with intent to defile. The charges stem from incidents that occurred on Oct. 6. in Northampton, according to court records