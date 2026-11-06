Hallwood teen dies following Hopeton Road crash

A 16-year-old from Hallwood died following a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in the Parksley area of Accomack County, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. November 6 to a crash near the 17000 block of Hopeton Road.

A preliminary investigation found that a northbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado ran off the road, struck a ditch embankment and overturned, police said.

The 16-year-old driver sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, where the juvenile later died. Police said next of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.