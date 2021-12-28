By Linda Cicoira

The only police officer in the Town of Hallwood crashed his red pickup truck while driving on Guard Shore Road early on Dec. 23rd and was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Forty-year-old Allen W. Poulson, of Seaside Avenue in Hallwood, son of Mayor Jackie Poulson, was charged with driving while having a blood alcohol level of more than .08 weight by volume and failure to drive on the right side of the road.

According to warrants filed in Accomack General District Court, Poulson crashed in front of a witness’s house before discarding alcoholic beverage bottles and leaving the scene. Poulson was later arrested. Two breathalyzer tests were found to be deficient. Poulson was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital for a blood test. The results were not filed with the court.

An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set. Poulson was convicted of contempt of court in 2005, the record showed. Poulson’s annual salary is $55,000.

