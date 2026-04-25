Hallwood man gets suspended sentence after 130 MPH motorcycle chase; Bloxom driver sentenced in crash case

By Linda Cicoira

A Hallwood man, who admitted to leading police on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle at speeds up to 130 mph, weaving around traffic, and traveling in the wrong direction on Lankford Highway last June, received suspended sentences Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court after serving nine months in jail.

Thirty-year-old Anthony Michael Page must first complete a residential substance abuse program before he is released. The defendant served as a jail trustee for the past five months.

He also pleaded guilty to breaking into the home of his estranged wife last August, thereby violating a protective order. The judge issued a new order.

Page could have been sentenced to 23 years in prison and fined up to $15,000.

His suspended sentences were set to run consecutively and totaled about a dozen years.

In another case, 22-year-old Wilmer David Bamaca-Gamboa, of Bloxom, was sentenced to three years with all but seven months suspended for property destruction valued at more than $1,000; 12 months with all but three months suspended for DUI, and 12-month suspended sentences for reckless driving and driving on a revoked license. The defendant was given a six-month suspended sentence for misdemeanor eluding police and fined $500 for driving without insurance. Bamaca-Gamboa was also ordered to pay $2,720 in restitution.

The crimes occurred in front of Barfield’s Auction in Hallwood when the defendant lost control of his vehicle while driving at a high rate of speed and hit several signs in May of 2025.