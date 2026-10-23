Hallwood man charged in fatal Northampton County crash

October 23, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Virginia State Police

On October 16, 2026, at approximately 8:28 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2022 Kia Seltos on southbound Route 13 near Treherneville Drive, in Northampton County.

According to the preliminary investigation, the vehicle ran off the roadway striking a culvert then overturned and hit a utility pole.

The passenger, 53-year-old Marinabernadett Esthermarie Long, of Virginia Beach, sustained serious injuries at the time and was transported to the hospital for treatment. On October 19, the Virginia State Police was notified that her injuries proved fatal. Her next of kin has been notified.

The vehicle operator, 58-year-old Robert Lee Ward III, of Hallwood, VA, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was not transported to the hospital. Mr. Ward was charged with 6.2-804, Fail to maintain lane; 46.2-301, Driving while suspended; and 46.2-1094, Driving without seatbelt.

Preston Ford in Keller

The incident remains under investigation.

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