Hallwood man admits to 130-MPH police chase on 13

By Linda Cicoira

A Hallwood man admitted Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to taking police on a high-speed chase last summer, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph while at times weaving a motorcycle through traffic traveling in the opposite direction on Lankford Highway.

Thirty-year-old Anthony Michael Page pleaded guilty to eluding police, possession of cocaine, driving with a revoked license, and driving without a motorcycle endorsement in June.

He also admitted to breaking into the home of his estranged wife in August, thereby violating a protective order.

Page could face a maximum of 23 years in prison and be fined up to $15,000. A short-form presentence report was ordered, and he will also be evaluated for drug rehabilitation programs.

In another case, 44-year-old Sarah May Bowers, of Guard Shore Road in Bloxom, pleaded guilty to a September 2025 charge of methamphetamine possession. According to a proffer, she agreed to allow an officer to search her laundry bag, where the drug was found. She could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison and fined up to $2,500.