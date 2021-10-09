(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) October 6, 2021 – Halloween is near and Eastern Shore Public Library is celebrating! Throughout the month of October, the Library is hosting a Hallow-Read Challenge on Beanstack, the online reading program! This new children’s activity combines fun reading and art challenges by visiting espl.beanstack.org and selecting the Hallow-Read 2021 Challenge. Complete the Challenge for cool prizes that will be awarded throughout the month. Hallow-Read is free and open to any Eastern Shore of Virginia child aged 1 to 18 years. A library card is not required.

Eastern Shore Public Library in Accomac and Northampton Free Library in Nassawadox will also have activity bags full of all kinds of Halloween goodies including an adorable bat puppet craft, an activity booklet, and goodies. Stop by and visit one of the two libraries to pick up a free kit.

Library staff would love to see all the arts and crafts you do during the month so feel free to tag them on Instagram at @esplyouthservice. If you have any questions about the programs or using Beanstack, please email Tiffany Flores, Youth Services Librarian, at youthservices@espl.org or call 757-787-3400.

