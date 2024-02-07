Hacks Neck fire claims a victim

Sunday’s fire on Hacks Neck Road claimed the life of a victim.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 12245 Hacks Neck Road and told there was possible entrapment. The residence was fully involved. As the call progressed there was a call for a medical examiner. There were also reports that four State Police fire investigators were en route from Suffolk.

ShoreDailyNews.com has received an unconfirmed report that someone in the residence succumbed to injuries. The victim was transported to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

We are awaiting official confirmation on this report from the Virginia State Police and will announce as soon as we get the information.

