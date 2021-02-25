The Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity is proud to announce the House Dedication of House #50. On Sunday, February 21, 2021, we celebrated the Dedication and Blessing for the home of Michelle Bell and her three children. Michelle completed over 379 hours of sweat equity working with Habitat and will close on the no-interest mortgage on February 24, 2021. She and her children will be delighted to be new homeowners.

The dedication ceremony held at the house, 20394 Pickpenny Rd. Melfa, VA. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, we were not able to invite all of the volunteers and other Habitat homeowners and supporters as we normally do. We look forward to an opportunity to have a grand celebration with our volunteers, other Habitat Homeowners and supporters when permissible.

Please call the Habitat office for information about the dedication or the programs of Habitat- 442-HOUS (4687).

Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity works in partnership with God and people everywhere to build simple and affordable houses in decent communities.

