Gusty winds associated with Tropical Storm Isaias are causing damage up and down the Shore this morning. There have been several reports of trees blocking roadways in both counties. There was also a report of a tree down on a camper at Cherrystone Camp Ground. No injuries have been reported so far. At this time (8:46) there are several roads blocked from Greenbackville to Townsend. Fire companies up and down the Shore are responding to blocked roads and tree and transformer fires caused by power line issues.

As of 9:10 a.m. there were over 11,000 power outages reported throughout the Eastern Shore. That represents 30% of power customers.