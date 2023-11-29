Ground broken on Wachapreague Sewer System with ‘First Flush’

Delegate Rob Bloxom conducted the honors of the ‘First Flush’ of the Wachapreague Sewer System on a cold Tuesday afternoon at the Town Square.

Bloxom was joined by former Wachapreague Mayor Fred Janci and Wachapreague Town Council Member Bob Bilicki.

For the past several weeks, crews with the Hampton Roads Sanitation District have been burying sewage pipe on Wachapreague Road. Tuesday’s ceremony celebrated the complete funding of the project.

Construction is hoped to begin on lines to service the town by the end of the year and a pump station, which will service the town’s business district, including the Island House Restaurant, the Wachapreague Hotel, VIMS and others, will be prefabricated offsite and brought in and installed.

“I’m excited about the first actual flush,” joked Delegate Bloxom after the ceremonial flush.