Greenbush man sentenced to time served after high-speed chase

By Linda Cicoira

A Greenbush resident, who took a state trooper on a high-speed chase down Lankford Highway near Keller and along the back roads near Wachapreague in May, was sentenced in Accomack Circuit Court on Thursday to time served in jail, which amounted to a little more than five months.

Twenty-six-year-old Ebelindo Gonzalez-Morales, of Hurst Stone Road, was sentenced to two years, with all but time served suspended for felony eluding. His driver’s license was suspended for four years. The defendant was also given 90 days, with all but the mandatory minimum of 20 days suspended, for a second misdemeanor offense of DWI in five years. A $500 fine was assessed. Driving on a revoked license and reckless driving charges were not prosecuted.

Judge Lynwood Lewis gave the terms set out in a plea agreement with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Baker. A Spanish interpreter translated for Gonzalez-Morales, who pleaded guilty. He could have been sentenced to up to six years and fined $5,000.

Baker said at about 1 a.m. on May 2, the officer clocked the defendant going 76 mph in a 55-mile-per-hour zone near the Blue Crow Antique Mall on Lankford Highway. The trooper followed the vehicle down Keller Pond Road and then Wachapreague Road at speeds that exceeded 100 mph. The vehicle was seen 16 times crossing over the road’s center line.

At the intersection of Bradford Neck Road, it over-circled and struck the squad car, Baker continued. Then the car pulled away, going up to 85 mph, and eventually crashed. The trooper rendered aid and called EMS. The defendant was taken by helicopter to Maryland for treatment of his injuries.

In another case, 33-year-old Ryan P. Rowley, of Seaside Road in Melfa, was sentenced to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and 90 days in jail for possessing a concealed weapon. All but 30 days were suspended. Rowley will be permitted to serve his time on weekends beginning on Oct. 16.

Thirty-four-year-old Hebrew Johnson Finney Jr., of Coastal Boulevard in Onley, was sentenced to five years in prison with all but six months suspended for possessing cocaine on Dec. 20, 2025. He will be on three years of supervised probation and five years of good behavior. His lawyer stated that he became addicted to drugs while in prison. Finney was convicted of a sex offense in 2013.

Forty-four-year-old Travis Markeise Brown, of Church Street in Onancock, was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but the time it will take for him to get transferred to a Department of Corrections rehab program suspended. Lewis said he was giving Brown a last chance to change his life.

Brown was on probation when the crime occurred on Jan.16, 2026. The judge revoked his probation and then re-suspended the 13 active years in prison Brown was left to serve. He will be on three years of supervised probation and five years of good behavior.

The defendant was previously convicted of 12 felonies.

“Sometimes it takes a while for someone to see their drug habit is a hindrance,” said defense lawyer Jon Thornbrugh. “He finally has come to that. His mind has changed since being incarcerated.”

Thornburgh said the CCAP program is one of the best because it also helps clients get job skills and certifications, addresses mental health issues, and teaches budgeting, including paying court costs.

Thirty-six-year-old Rickey McCausland Drummond Jr., of Coal Kiln Road in Painter, was sentenced to five years in prison with all but a year suspended for hit-and-run with injury in connection with a June 13, 2025 crash. His probation was also revoked, which added another eight months for him to serve.

Prosecutor Baker said Drummond was driving a car that rolled over. The defendant got out and walked away. His two female passengers were left to fend for themselves. Both were injured and needed medical care.

Defense lawyer Patrick Bales said Drummond was grieving the loss of his young daughter, which caused him to make the bad decision. Drummond will be on supervised probation for three years and good behavior for five years.