SNOW HILL, Md – According to a story on WBOC.com,Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that happened in Snow Hill Thursday afternoon.

One person died in the crash, Gabrielle Benton, 33, of Greenbackville, Virginia. She was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe on the northbound side of Snow Hill Road.

According to MSP’s preliminary investigation, Benton crossed the center line of the road and collided with the rear wheels of a tractor trailer going southbound.

According to the investigation, the Tahoe overturned and caught fire.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash. The occupants were transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for minor injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe, Gabrielle Benton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

