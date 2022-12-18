By Linda Cicoira

A Greenbackville man died after crashing his mustang early Saturday morning near Stockton, Md., according to a report of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

Forty-five-year-old Rodney Dale Lambertson was driving on Greenbackville Road near Rabbit Knaw Road at about 12:40 a.m. While negotiating a left curve, the car ran off the road, struck a ditch, hit a a utility pole, overturned, and landing on its roof, the report stated.

Lambertson died at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle when the incident occurred. His body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. Larmore at the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 410-632-1111.