Green awarded Nicki L. West Memorial Scholarship

Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce presented the 2026 Nicki L. West Memorial Scholarship to Chincoteague High School senior Ryleigh Green during the school’s Senior Awards Banquet held May 20.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a Chincoteague High School student based on character, citizenship, leadership, ability and financial need. Selection is made by a board-appointed committee that includes members of the West family.

According to Nicki West’s eldest granddaughter, Jessica West, the scholarship honors values that were deeply important to West and qualities she naturally embodied throughout her life.

Nicki West served as president of the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce in the early 1980s and played a significant role in expanding the organization’s community involvement and support for local businesses. Under her leadership, the chamber helped establish community events including the Easter Decoy Festival and worked to recruit and educate local businesses about the benefits of chamber membership.

West died in 1991, and her family established the scholarship in her memory to continue supporting local students and leadership development within the community.

Chincoteague Chamber Executive Director Joanne Moore presented the scholarship on behalf of the West family.

Green plans to attend the University of Virginia this fall, where she intends to major in biology and environmental sciences. She plans to continue her studies through a master’s degree program in marine science and hopes to pursue a career focused on marine conservation.

In a statement included with the announcement, Green said she hopes her future career will help “ensure a healthier and more sustainable future for both the planet and the generations that will follow.”

Throughout high school, Green maintained a strong academic record while participating in a wide range of extracurricular activities. She was involved in FBLA, the Student Advisory Committee, BETA Club, Key Club and yearbook, while also playing volleyball and basketball.

During her senior year, Green served as class president, participated in the National Society of High School Scholars and completed an internship at Chincoteague Elementary School. She also worked part-time and volunteered at numerous school, church and community events over the past four years.

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce said it was proud to support Green as she begins her academic career and extended its congratulations and best wishes for the future.