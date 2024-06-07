Grand jury indicts two for construction fraud

By Linda Cicoira

Two men were indicted Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury on unrelated counts of taking money for construction work and not fulfilling that obligation.

Fifty-four-year-old James Winston Scott, of Pennsylvania Avenue in Onley, was indicted for accepting more than $1,000 from Mary Jean Jester in advance of work between June 30, 2023, and February 26, 2024.

Thomas Edward Johnson Jr., of Main Street in Eden Maryland, was indicted of accepting more than $1,000 from Christine Young on Oct. 6, 2023, and obtaining more than $1,000 by false pretenses from Young on Oct. 8, 2023.