By Linda Cicoira

Thirty-four people were indicted by an Accomack grand jury this month on crimes ranging from attempted first-degree murder to illegal drug possession.Here are some of the indictments.

Thirty-year-old Megan Anne Harrison, of Pond View Court in Painter, was indicted on counts of attempted first-degree murder and malicious wounding. The victim was her mother, Diane Harrison. The incident occurred Aug. 25.

Twenty-year-old Preston Rain Shover, of Young’s Creek Road in Bloxom, was indicted on a count of maliciously maiming Lowell Wallace on Aug. 24. According to court records, the accused “thought (Wallace, a) store manager put something in his drink. (He) then went out to a car and put on a jacket that said, “Helter Skelter,” retrieved a bat and proceeded to attack the manager.” The record stated that Shover told the magistrate “in a very calm and sober manner” that he “would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Forty-five-year-old Kevin Lawrence Clark, of Lankford Highway in Nassawadox, was indicted on a count of threatening to bomb a building and threatening to kill or do bodily harm to Keiuonda Graves, on June 3.

Thirty-five-year-old Jerron Lamont Corbin, of Nocks Landing Road in Atlantic, was indicted on a count of robbing Whitney Fletcher of property by threatening him with a firearm or otherwise putting him in fear of bodily harm, on July 14.

Timothy Charles Landolt, of Middletown, Del., was indicted on a count of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13, on May 1, 2019.

Thirty-year-old Michael Thomas Justis, with addresses on Lake Street in Onancock and Seaside Road in Painter, was indicted on counts of abduction and strangulation, on Sept. 13.

Forty-seven-year-old Elisse Marie Fitzgerald, of Gilford Road in Bloxom, was indicted on a count of assault and battery of a state trooper and felony DWI, on Sept. 4

Joshua Ryan Bale, of Mink Farm Road in Onancock, was indicted on seven counts of shooting a firearm from a vehicle on Nov. 7, and possession or use of a machine gun.

Brooks R. Mariner Sr., 43, of Savannah Road in Hallwood, was indicted on a third offense of assault and battery of a family member. The incident was alleged to have occurred on Sept. 24.

Sixty-four-year-old Robert James Northan Sr., of Parks Street in Parksley, was indicted on a count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, on June 8.

Forty-one-year-old Julian Travis Scarborough, of Linhaven Circle in Painter, was indicted on four counts of a third or subsequent offense of manufacturing a Schedule I or II drug in April and July, possession of a gun when in possession of a Schedule I or II in April, and being a violent felon in possession or transportation of a weapon in April.

Twenty-six-year-old Daniel James Zahn, of Front Street in Accomac, was indicted on a count of embezzling $1,000 or more on Aug. 15 that belonged to the United States Postal Service.

.