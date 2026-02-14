Fox Grove home destroyed by fire Thursday

February 14, 2026
Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:45 p.m., units from Parksley, Bloxom, Tasley, Onancock, Melfa and Atlantic responded to a reported structure fire in the Fox Grove area near Parksley.

First responders arrived to find the second floor of the residence fully involved.

According to unofficial reports, the occupants were not at home at the time of the fire.

There were no reported injuries, and firefighters remained on scene for approximately two hours. Early Friday morning, crews were called back to the residence after the fire rekindled.

The home was severely damaged.

