Governor Youngkin Urges Virginians to File Their State Income Taxes to Receive a Tax rebate as the deadline approaches

October 16, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Qualifying Taxpayers Eligible for Up to $200 for Individual Filers; Up to $400 for Those Filing Jointly

RICHMOND, VA – As part of Governor Youngkin’s commitment to lower the cost of living and provide needed tax relief, Virginia’s budget includes a tax rebate for eligible Virginians that file their taxes by November 1, 2023, and have had a 2022 state tax liability. Taxpayers can go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate for additional information regarding this one-time tax rebate.

“As Virginians continue to face inflation and high prices as a direct result of policies out of Washington, D.C., these rebates are an important step going into the holiday season to help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money for gas, groceries and essentials,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “My administration has delivered over $5 billion in tax relief to Virginians, and we remain committed to lowering the cost of living for working families and veterans across Virginia. It’s their money, not the government’s.”

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

October 16, 2023, 6:27 am
Intermittent clouds
NNW
Intermittent clouds
50°F
4 mph
real feel: 49°F
current pressure: 1005 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 4 mph NNW
Windgusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:11 am
sunset: 6:24 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber