Governor Youngkin Urges Virginians to File Their State Income Taxes to Receive a Tax rebate as the deadline approaches

RICHMOND, VA – As part of Governor Youngkin’s commitment to lower the cost of living and provide needed tax relief, Virginia’s budget includes a tax rebate for eligible Virginians that file their taxes by November 1, 2023, and have had a 2022 state tax liability. Taxpayers can go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate for additional information regarding this one-time tax rebate. “As Virginians continue to face inflation and high prices as a direct result of policies out of Washington, D.C., these rebates are an important step going into the holiday season to help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money for gas, groceries and essentials,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “My administration has delivered over $5 billion in tax relief to Virginians, and we remain committed to lowering the cost of living for working families and veterans across Virginia. It’s their money, not the government’s.”