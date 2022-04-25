RICHMOND, VA – Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards. The nomination period began on Monday, April, 18, 2022, and ends at 5:00 p.m. EST on Friday, June 17, 2022. Individual honors will be awarded in the categories of youth, young adult, senior and adult volunteers. Group honors will be awarded in the categories of faith-based organizations, families that volunteer together, community organizations, small businesses and corporations.

“It is an honor and a privilege to recognize the commitment of our statewide volunteers,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Each year we celebrate the service of these individuals, organizations, and companies as a way to not only thank them for their extraordinary efforts, but to raise up all of our incredible volunteers and inspire all Virginians to serve.”

“For more than 20 years, Virginia has annually recognized individuals, families, and organizations dedicated to sharing their time and talents to make a difference in their communities,” said Kathy Spangler, executive director of the Virginia Service Commission, a division of the Virginia Department of Social Services. Those honored are among the more than two million Virginians who serve each year across our state and contribute more than 240 million volunteer hours annually. That equals $5.5 billion of service to the Commonwealth.

This year’s winners will be honored in September. Follow this link to nominate a person or group or to receive more information. Nomination forms must be submitted online and require two letters of support. If you have additional questions about the Governor’s Volunteerism Awards, email your inquiries to VirginiaServiceInfo@dss.virginia.gov. Information on last year’s winners can be found here.

