Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on the successful launch of the 17th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Eastern Shore.

“Congratulations to the Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority, NASA Wallops Flight Facility, and Northrop Grumman on a successful launch. Your work on such an important mission to deliver critical materials to support dozens of science and research investigations does not go unnoticed. The Commonwealth remains committed to supporting our commercial aerospace development and the limitless educational and scientific applications this new and exciting industry has in store,” said Governor Youngkin. “And with this critical mission, we remember and honor the life of Piers Sellers, a dedicated scientist and astronaut.”

