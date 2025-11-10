Governor Youngkin appoints Sturgis to Potato Board

Governor Glenn Youngkin on Thursday announced a new round of board appointments, including the selection of an Eastern Shore farmer to serve on a key statewide agriculture panel.

Kyle Sturgis of Cape Charles has been appointed to the Virginia Potato Board. Sturgis is the co-owner and operator of Sturgis Family Farms LLC and the owner and operator of Southern Shore Farms LLC, both based in Northampton County. His appointment places an Eastern Shore voice on a board that helps guide marketing, research, and industry priorities for one of Virginia’s signature agricultural products.

The appointment was part of a broader slate of actions involving agriculture and forestry boards across the Commonwealth. Sturgis, whose family has deep roots in local farming, will represent the interests of growers as the state works to strengthen and promote Virginia’s potato industry.