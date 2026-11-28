Governor Abigail Spanberger declared a state of emergency Friday to support recovery from the coastal storm that brought heavy rain, damaging winds and coastal flooding to Virginia during Thanksgiving week.

The declaration, issued through Executive Order 23, makes state resources and financial assistance available as authorized to help state agencies and local governments address storm impacts.

State officials are assessing damage to determine whether Virginia qualifies for federal assistance. The declaration does not itself establish eligibility for federal aid.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is working with localities to collect and verify information about damage to homes, businesses, public infrastructure and utilities. If Virginia meets the requirements, the Commonwealth plans to pursue available federal assistance.

“State agencies continue to work closely with local governments and utility partners to restore power to impacted Virginians, maintain safe travel conditions, and support our neighbors,” Spanberger said.

She also thanked first responders, rescue teams and crews who worked through the holiday.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team was activated Wednesday, November 25, to coordinate the state response, support affected communities and assist with damage assessments and recovery operations.

According to the governor’s announcement, local governments managed storm response using their own resources and existing assistance arrangements when additional support was needed.

The state declaration comes as communities continue assessing the storm’s effects. Lauren Opett, state coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, cautioned that hazards can remain after the storm passes.

“Though the storm has passed, its impacts may continue to affect communities,” Opett said.

Officials urged residents to avoid flooded roads, stay away from downed power lines and use caution around debris and damaged infrastructure. Residents should also check on neighbors who may need help and follow instructions from local emergency officials.

Emergency information and preparedness resources are available at vdem.virginia.gov.