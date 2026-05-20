Governor Spanberger issues vetoes

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger announced a series of vetoes following the 2026 reconvene session of the General Assembly, rejecting multiple bills while expressing support for their underlying goals but concern over implementation and unintended consequences.

In a statement, Spanberger said the General Assembly had taken “historic action” during the session on issues such as paid family leave, insulin cost caps, and affordability measures, but emphasized her responsibility to ensure legislation is workable and does not negatively impact Virginians.

Among the vetoed measures was House Bill 61, which would have changed eligibility requirements for Virginia’s Small, Women, and Minority-Owned (SWaM) business program. Spanberger said the bill would have excluded nearly 800 currently eligible businesses and reduced state spending with those businesses by at least $340 million.

The governor also vetoed House Bill 111, which addressed voter roll maintenance. While she said she supported the intent of protecting election integrity, Spanberger raised concerns that the bill could place additional burdens on families, particularly those dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Several criminal justice and legal system measures were also rejected. Spanberger vetoed House Bill 246 and Senate Bill 335, saying they could create inconsistencies by establishing a new legal standard for a specific group of defendants. She also vetoed House Bill 449 and Senate Bill 229, which would have created a class action process in Virginia courts, citing concerns about how the system would be implemented.

On healthcare costs, the governor vetoed House Bill 483 and Senate Bill 271, which proposed creating a Prescription Drug Affordability Board. Spanberger said similar systems in other states have not effectively reduced costs and could require significant spending without clear benefits.

Election-related legislation was also affected. House Bill 639, which sought to address restrictions on private funding for election administration, was vetoed due to what Spanberger described as unclear limits and insufficient safeguards on how funds could be accepted and used.

The governor also rejected legislation to establish a retail cannabis marketplace, House Bill 642 and Senate Bill 542, saying the proposal lacked the structure, timeline, and enforcement mechanisms needed for effective implementation.

Additional vetoes included measures related to workplace protections, child welfare investigations, higher education governance, courthouse security procedures, and prison placement policies. In each case, Spanberger said she supported the intent of the legislation but sought amendments to address concerns, which were ultimately rejected by lawmakers.

The governor indicated she plans to continue working with legislators and stakeholders on revised proposals in future sessions.

NFIB State Director Julia Hammond today thanked Gov. Abigail Spanberger for vetoing legislation that would have created a new class action process in Virginia courts and made sweeping changes to the commonwealth’s SWaM procurement program.

“Small business owners need stability and predictability, especially in today’s economy,” Hammond said. “House Bill 449 and Senate Bill 229 would have opened the door to costly new litigation that many Main Street businesses simply can’t afford.”

Hammond also thanked the governor for vetoing House Bill 61, legislation that would have affected Virginia’s Small, Women-, and Minority-owned (SWaM) business program.

“Our small business community depends on clear, consistent rules when competing for government contracts,” she said. “We appreciate the governor’s concern about unintended consequences and her willingness to take more time to get this right.”

Governor Spanberger’s vetoes show ongoing differences between the executive branch and the General Assembly. The full list of vetoed bills is available here.