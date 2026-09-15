Governor Spanberger announces new Virginia EBT cards

Virginia SNAP recipients will soon be receiving new EBT cards designed to provide greater protection against benefit theft.

Governor Abigail Spanberger says Virginia has begun rolling out new electronic benefit transfer cards featuring chip and tap technology.

The new cards are designed to make it more difficult for criminals to steal SNAP benefits through card skimming and other forms of electronic fraud.

The governor’s office says EBT card theft has become an increasing problem nationwide, with criminals using devices placed on card readers to capture card information and steal benefits.

The new Virginia cards will contain an embedded chip, similar to the technology used on most modern credit and debit cards. They will also allow cardholders to make contactless payments by tapping the card at participating retailers.

The rollout began this month, and Virginia officials say all EBT cardholders are expected to receive the new cards by the end of December.

For SNAP recipients, the transition is expected to be relatively simple. When the new card arrives, recipients will need to activate it and use the new card for future purchases.

The new cards are part of Virginia’s effort to strengthen security around SNAP benefits and protect money intended to help families purchase food.

State officials are reminding recipients to protect their EBT cards and personal identification numbers, and never share their PIN with anyone who does not need it.

Recipients should also watch their EBT accounts for unauthorized transactions and report suspected theft or fraud to the Virginia Department of Social Services.

The state says the new chip-and-tap technology provides an additional layer of protection, but recipients should continue taking basic precautions when using their EBT cards.

Again, Virginia’s new, more secure chip-and-tap EBT cards are now being mailed to SNAP recipients, with the statewide rollout expected to be completed by the end of December.