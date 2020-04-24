In Friday afternoon’s press conference, Governor Ralph Northam reported that Virginia may have experienced the COVID-19 peak.

One model predicts Friday, April 24 was the peak, but that Virginia must see 14 days of declining cases and hospitalizations before he will allow the economy to reopen. The Virginia Department of Health reported 967 new cases Friday, with 547 of them being confirmed and 425 probable.

Northam also said reopening the economy will require more testing capability and personal protective equipment supplies. The goal set by the administration is for Virginia to be able to handle 10,000 tests daily.

According to Northam’s press conference, phase 1 of the reopening would be with strict safety restrictions, social distancing, teleworking and recommended face coverings in public.

More than 500,000 Virginians have applied for unemployment since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Northam’s press conference, more than 1,600 Virginians have been treated for COVID-19 and discharged.

Northam also announced he will be moving local elections back two weeks, from May 5 to May 19.

