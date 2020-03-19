Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and members of his cabinet updated Virginia today in a press conference at 3:00 PM.

According to the State Health Department’s numbers, there are currently 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia. This number does not include today’s confirmed case in Accomack County. Virginia Secretary Lillian Peake explained the reason for the conflicting reports:

Governor Northam said that there are currently no plans to extend the amount of time schools and other government facilities are closed:

And Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne announced a number of actions Virginia is taking to ease conditions on businesses suffering during the panic:

The full video can be seen below:

I'm giving our daily COVID-19 update along with the Virginia Emergency Support Team. Posted by Governor of Virginia on Thursday, March 19, 2020

