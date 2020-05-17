Governor Ralph Northam will update his beach restrictions at his news conference this afternoon. If the Governor lifts his restrictions that could open up the beach at Cape Charles but won’t likely affect any Accomack County beaches because of the extended lockdown imposed by the Board of Supervisors last week. The lockdown will remain in place until May 28 which will include Memorial Day this year. Over the last couple of weeks VMRC officers have been patrolling beaches and sandbars that usually attract crowds in the summer to make sure the Governor’s guidelines are being observed.

As the weather continues to warm, it is going to be much more difficult to keep Virginians and Eastern Shore residents off our beaches.